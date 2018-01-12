It Turns Out Trump Thinks Those Of Us From Africa, Are From Shit-holes – CNN, Isha Sesay

US President, Donald Trump is still maintaining his stance on Africans. This time not only Nigerians but African as a whole. Though his aides denied the notion before that he said and I quote “once Nigerians see USA, they wont want to go back to their huts”.

CNN Africa correspondent, Isah Sesay have taken the bull by the horn as she tweeted via CNNAfrica handle that Trump thinks Africans come out from shitholes.

According to her;

It turns out that US President, Donald Trump thinks those of us from Africa came out from #shitholecountries. What say you my fellow African?? How would you like to respond?

See her tweet below and people's reactions….






















