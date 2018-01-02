It Was A Difficult Time For Barcelona After Neymar’s Exit- Ernesto Valverde

Ernesto Valverde has admitted that Barcelona were going through a difficult time when Neymar left for PSG in the summer.

The transfer came after Barcelona had lost their league title to rivals Real Madrid and failed to make the Champions League final

Speaking in an interview on the club’s official website, Valverde admitted: “Neymar’s departure was a difficult moment for the club. We can’t deny that.”

Things have gone significantly better for Ernesto Valverde and his charges since then however, topping La Liga by nine points at the winter break and cruising into the second round of the Champions League at the top of a group which also featured Juventus.

The club have also brought in the player who they see as Neymar’s replacement in Ousmane Dembele, and Valverde added: “Any Barca player is a different player. Dembele’s profile was different to anything we had. He is able to play in various positions and is very fast. We have a big squad, we’ve made good replacements up to now, and now he’s coming back. It’s great news.”

The club’s main man remains Lionel Messi though, and the manager insisted: “Messi is the best player in the entire world. He does something extraordinary with every ball he touches. We have the incredible good fortune to have him at our club.

“I can see how he faces competition and his enormous commitment to the club and the team. In terms of his position, playing in the middle is good both for him and for us. However, he can play well anywhere.”

The post It Was A Difficult Time For Barcelona After Neymar’s Exit- Ernesto Valverde appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

