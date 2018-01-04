It won’t power the Matrix, but these suits use humans to mine cryptocurrencies

Looking for a new way to mine cryptocurrencies? You could do so by harvesting the excess heat your body generates — which is exactly what a creepy-sounding Dutch organization is doing.

The post It won’t power the Matrix, but these suits use humans to mine cryptocurrencies appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

