Italy elections could accelerate end of EU- Marine Le Pen

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has said Italy’s March 4 general elections, in which eurosceptic parties are expected to do well, could fatally undermine the European Union.

“They could certainly mark the beginning of a new Europe (and offer) further proof that people are opposed to the European Union as it is now,’’ she told Corriere della Sera newspaper on Tuesday.

Corriere said the leader of France’s National Front would like the EU to evolve into a looser UEN, or “Union for European Nations.”

In Italy, Le Pen is an ally of the anti-migrant League party; she also appreciated the ideas of the populist Five Star Movement (M5S).

“We do not have formal links with them but they are all part of the same dynamic.

“This aims to call into question the current European Union, defended by Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel,’’ she said, referring to the French president and the German chancellor.

According to opinion polls, the M5S, the League and another far-right eurosceptic party, Brothers of Italy (BoI), could collectively win over 45 per cent of the votes in the Italian polls.

However, the League and the M5S have recently softened their anti-EU stance, backtracking on pledges to hold a eurozone exit referendum, and the M5S refuses to enter coalitions with other parties.

The League and BoI are part of a conservative bloc led by ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi which leads in opinion surveys but may not win a parliamentary majority.

