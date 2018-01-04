 It’s all about that Black Magic with Yemi Alade as she covers Glam Africa Magazine | Nigeria Today
It’s all about that Black Magic with Yemi Alade as she covers Glam Africa Magazine

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Yemi Alade’s ‘Black Magic’ album has been blowing the airwaves since its release less than two weeks ago. Now on the cover of Glam Africa Magazine, she shares her 2017 journey, why she chose the name ‘Black Magic’ for her latest album, and the hidden truths of the music industry. From being named ‘the highest […]

The post It’s all about that Black Magic with Yemi Alade as she covers Glam Africa Magazine appeared first on BellaNaija.

