 “It’s hard for a star to find true love” – Kenny Blaq | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“It’s hard for a star to find true love” – Kenny Blaq

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Comedian Kenny Blaq has in an interview with Punch said not much about his life has changed since attaining stardom. Kenny Blaq, real name Otolorin Kehinde, said he still visits local canteens to eat amala when he’s craving a meal, still takes okada when commuting. He said: Stardom has not changed anything about me. I still go to the local […]

The post “It’s hard for a star to find true love” – Kenny Blaq appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.