I've fulfilled my campaign promises to Bayelsans —Dickson
Vanguard
I've fulfilled my campaign promises to Bayelsans —Dickson
Vanguard
YENAGOA— GOVERNOR Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has reiterated his commitment to building an egalitarian society and provide infrastructure to guarantee a sustainable and economically viable state that will stand the test of time. The governor said …
