Iwobi expresses disappointment over dropped points

Alex Iwobi has expressed his disappointment at Arsenal missing out on all three points in the final Premier League game of 2017 against West Brom.

Alexis Sanchez’s 83rd-minute free kick was deflected in by James McClean and the Gunners were on course for three points but Jay Rodriguez converted a spot kick on 89 minutes after Chambers was harshly adjudged to have handled in the penalty area.

Iwobi was put back into the Gunners starting line-up against the Baggies due to the absence of injured German playmaker Mesut Ozil.

‘’Disappointing To Only Get A Point Out Of Today. Thank You For Your Support This Year. Enjoy Your New Year Celebrations,’’ tweeted Iwobi.

In 2017, Iwobi made 33 appearances for the first team of Arsenal in all competitions and scored three goals.

Arsene Wenger’s team face Victor Moses’ Chelsea in their next fixture in the Premier League on January 3.

