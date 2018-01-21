Iwobi scores high in Arsenal’s victory – Vanguard
Vanguard
Iwobi scores high in Arsenal's victory
Vanguard
Alex Iwobi impressed in Arsenal's 4-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League and was amongst the best players on the Emirates Stadium turf. Iwobi. The Gunners doubled their lead when Monreal laid off a low cross for Iwobi who had the simplest of …
