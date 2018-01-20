Iwobi wants more consistency from Gunners – Vanguard
Vanguard
Iwobi wants more consistency from Gunners
Vanguard
After putting his name on the score-sheet in Arsenal's dismantling of Crystal Palace yesterday in their English Premier League match, Alex Iwobi has called for more consistency from the Gunners. Iwobi. The Gunners went on a 22-minute rampage in the …
