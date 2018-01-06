Jack Wilshere Reveals How He’s Had To Change His Diet To Improve His Form

Jack Wilshere has revealed that he has gone gluten and dairy-free in a bid to prove his worth and earn a new contract with the club.

Jack Wilshere is out of contract at the Emirates at the end of the season and was on the fringes of Arsene Wenger’s Premier League plans up until the last month.

After being given a first-team chance, Wilshere has impressed with his performances for the side and has now started their last six league games in a row, getting on the scoresheet during their controversial 2-2 draw with Chelsea in midweek.

The England international is now believed to be closing in on a new deal and thinks that a change in lifestyle has been instrumental to his improved form of late.

“I’ve been dairy- and gluten-free for six weeks,” he said in an interview with The Guardian. “My kids since birth gave been dairy- and gluten-free. The few times I’ve had dairy in the hotel I’ve had an upset stomach.

“But I just cut it out completely and I think I look better. I’ve certainly lost a little bit of weight. I’m leaner and probably a little bit fitter as well. I feel I can last longer. At the end [of the draw against Chelsea] when we scored the second goal I thought: ‘Come on, we can go again.’ I felt good.

“For myself it’s good to know. It gives me belief in my body. I’ve never questioned it. I’ve never thought before the game: ‘I’m a bit tired today’ and this is the third game in six days. I was ready to go. I know my body well. I know the right foods to eat. I know the best way to recover and get the right amount of sleep. I’ve done that over the years and I think now that I am in the best shape that I have ever been.”

The post Jack Wilshere Reveals How He’s Had To Change His Diet To Improve His Form appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

