Jackie Aina wins YouTuber of The Year at NAACP Awards! – BellaNaija



BellaNaija Jackie Aina wins YouTuber of The Year at NAACP Awards!

BellaNaija

Beauty vlogger, Jackie Aina received her first NAACP Award last night, as YouTuber of the year at the 49th edition of the award show. Congratulations to @jackieaina recipient of the first ever NAACP YouTuber of the Year Award pic.twitter.com/xDOy1tD7FR …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

