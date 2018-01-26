 JAMB Deadline: 700,000 Candidates To Lose Admission Today | Nigeria Today
JAMB Deadline: 700,000 Candidates To Lose Admission Today

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in Education, JAMB, News | 0 comments

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has stated that over 1.6 candidates have been recommended for admission in the 2017/2018 admission year from various tertiary institutions . Of that amount, only 500,000 have accepted their admission as at the time of filling this report. The Board’s Head of Media, Dr. Fabian Benjamin who disclosed […]

