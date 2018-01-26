JAMB Exam Board Recommends 1.6m Candidates For Admission
The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB has recommended 1.6m candidates for admission into various tertiary institutions for the 2017/2018 admission. The Board’s Head of Media, Fabian Benjamin made the announcement on Friday, January 296 in Abuja. The spokesman said the figure for the 2018 admission year is more than the numbers recorded for previous years. Fabian …
The post JAMB Exam Board Recommends 1.6m Candidates For Admission appeared first on Students Nigeria.
