JAMB Fixes January For UTME Mock Exams
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will conduct its optional mock exams in January, preparatory to its main test later in the year. The board made this disclosure in a statement signed by Fabian Benjamin, its head of media, on Sunday in Abuja. The board also reiterated the need for candidates to register on …
