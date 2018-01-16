 JAMB prosecutes two for UTME registration fraud – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JAMB prosecutes two for UTME registration fraud – The Punch

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

JAMB prosecutes two for UTME registration fraud
The Punch
A team of policemen assigned to the Adeniji Adele Police Division, Lagos Island, arrested two men in Lagos on Saturday for engaging in illegal registration of candidates for the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination. The suspects, identified
2018 UTME: JAMB sets new strategies against malpracticesNew Telegraph Newspaper
Stakeholders Blame Economic Hardship, Instability For Low UTME RegistrationIndependent Newspapers Limited

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.