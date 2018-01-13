Jang rejects proposed cattle colonies, says Lalong “on his own”
Former Plateau governor Jonah Jang says his constituents are opposed to the creation of cattle colonies as proposed by his successor, Simon Lalong. Jang, who represents Plateau North in the Senate, said in Jos on Friday that he had met with his constituents to gauge their feelings on the proposal. “My people are against cattle […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!