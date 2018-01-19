JANUARY 19th PRICE LIST FOR MUTUAL FUNDS, REITS and ETFS

SEC Gives Extra Time for Investors to Complete e-Dividend Registration

Chineme Okafor in Abuja

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has again extended the grace period for stoppage of issuance of physical dividend warrants in Nigeria’s capital market toFebruary 28, 2018.

It said the extension of the exercise which it had earlier said would close on December 31, 2017, was in line with its developmental role in the capital market and to encourage more shareholders to mandate their bank accounts.

A statement from SEC on Thursday in Abuja, said in reviewing the progress of the e-dividend registration exercise, after the December 31, 2017 deadline, the Commission noted that there was still a great influx of shareholders desirous of mandating their bank accounts for payment of dividends electronically.

It thus stated: “In light of the foregoing, the SEC, as part of its developmental role, has extended the period for the free e-Dividend registration exercise till February 28, 2018, to encourage more shareholders mandate their bank accounts.

“Accordingly, shareholders that are yet to register should continue to approach their banks or registrars to mandate their bank accounts for the collection of their dividends electronically, including unclaimed dividends, not exceeding 12 years of issue.”

The statement explained that SEC announced that the e-dividend registration exercise would continue seamlessly in spite of the expiration of the initial December 31, 2017 free registration deadline.

It quoted its Acting Director General, Dr. Abdul Zubair, to have said that all investors that were yet to enroll, are thus enjoined to continue with the registration exercise, adding: “Such investors should continue to approach their banks or registrars, as usual, to seamlessly mandate their bank accounts for the collection of their dividends electronically, including unclaimed dividends, not exceeding 12 years of issue.”

Zubair, also announced in the statement an extension of the forbearance window for multiple accounts consolidation to March 31, 2018.

“With a view to encouraging many more investors to consolidate their multiple subscriptions into one account, the SEC wishes to announce an extension of the forbearance for multiple accounts till 31st March, 2018.

“Accordingly, investors that bought shares of the same company during public offers, using different names, are allowed till 31st March, 2018 to continue to approach their stockbrokers or registrars, to regularise their shareholdings, in line with SEC rules on customer identification. Thereafter, all shares not regularised shall be transferred, on trust, to the Capital Market Development Fund,” he explained further.

He also disclosed that in line with approved rules of the Commission, all registrars have been directed to stop the issuance of dividend paper warrants with effect from January 1, 2018, and that for the avoidance of doubt, all paper dividend warrants issued up till December 31, 2017 were valid and should be honoured by banks and registrars.

