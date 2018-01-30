 January 30 set for ground-breaking of Texas’ fastest selling high-rise mixed devt – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
January 30 set for ground-breaking of Texas’ fastest selling high-rise mixed devt – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in World | 0 comments


January 30, 2018 has been set aside for the ground-breaking of Texas' fastest selling high-rise mixed development project that is expected to give interested EB5 investors the opportunity to explore the San Antonio Museum District at the project site
