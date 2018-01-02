January transfer news & rumours: Chelsea want Lemar after dropping Dembele interest – Goal.com
Goal.com
January transfer news & rumours: Chelsea want Lemar after dropping Dembele interest
Goal.com
Chelsea are keen on securing a January deal for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar after cooling their interest in Celtic forward Moussa Dembele, The Evening Standard reports. The Blues have also sent scouts to watch Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye …
Chelsea eye Thomas Lemar swoop as interest in Celtic star Moussa Dembele cools
Celtic striker Moussa Dembele likely to heed exit advice from Thierry Henry
Chelsea decide on Arsenal target Thomas Lemar as January transfer priority and cool interest in Moussa Dembele
