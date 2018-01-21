January transfer news & rumours: Messi blocks Griezmann to Barcelona, wants Dybala instead – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
January transfer news & rumours: Messi blocks Griezmann to Barcelona, wants Dybala instead
Goal.com
Lionel Messi has blocked Antoine Griezmann's potential move to Barcelona and suggested Paulo Dybala as an alternative, according to Don Balon . Messi reportedly does not think Griezmann's skill set will offer the Catalans the necessary boost in quality …
Man Utd handed Antoine Griezmann transfer boost thanks to Barcelona star Lionel Messi
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!