 January transfer news & rumours: Real Madrid have €300m to spend – Goal.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

January transfer news & rumours: Real Madrid have €300m to spend – Goal.com

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

January transfer news & rumours: Real Madrid have €300m to spend
Goal.com
Real Madrid have a total of €300 million to spend in the summer transfer window, reports Marca. The Spanish giants are keen to reinforce their squad with a Galactico signing, with their last major buy coming in 2014, when James Rodriguez joined the
Real Madrid looking at Neymar, Harry Kane and Eden Hazard as new 'Galacticos' in £260million summer revolutionThe Sun
Marca: Madrid to launch €300m splurgeFootball Espana
Real Madrid prepare a €300m transfer kittyI Geek Soccer

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.