January transfer news & rumours: Ronaldo hands his transfer demands to Real Madrid chiefs – Goal.com
|
ESPN.co.uk
|
January transfer news & rumours: Ronaldo hands his transfer demands to Real Madrid chiefs
Goal.com
Cristiano Ronaldo has handed his transfer demands to Real Madrid chiefs, with two goalkeepers part of the list, according to Diario Gol, via Daily Mail. The Portuguese apparently does not believe that Kiko Casilla or Keylor Navas are of a good enough …
Real Madrid news LIVE updates: Cristiano Ronaldo to Man Utd or Chelsea, Paulo Dybala boost
Ronaldo to pursue acting career
Cristiano Ronaldo revels in 'incredible year' amid Real contract uncertainty
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!