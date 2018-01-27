Japan’s Coincheck loses $400 million in cryptocurrency to hackers
One of Japan’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Coincheck, reportedly lost $400 million in cryptocurrency to hackers. It’s unknown how the coins were stolen, but Japan’s Financial Services Agency is investigating the transfer.
