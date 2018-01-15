Jaw-Dropping Real Dashcam Footage From ‘The Road Movie’ Trailer [Video]

Fancy watching a documentary that is made up almost entirely of unbridled chaos?

Well dang, then you’re in luck.

The Road Movie is one of those doccies that probably didn’t cost a great deal to make, because every bit of footage comes from Russian dashcams.

Sounds like a YouTube compilation masquerading as a documentary, but The Daily Beast seem pretty excited:

Dmitrii Kalashnikov’s documentary is a uniquely amusing—and harrowing—snapshot of the lunacy that awaits people on modern thoroughfares and back streets. Think Cops by way of Faces of Death by way of your favorite [sic] caught-on-film YouTube channel. It’s crowdsourced verité cinema, assembled by Kalashnikov with droll humor and an incisive sense of mankind’s compassion and cruelty, and life’s unbelievable precariousness… It’s a portrait of Russia in all its insanity—equal parts expansive countryside, forest fire-drenched roadways, and hatchet-wielding motorists—that doubles as a universal snapshot of existence as perilous, petrifying and comical.

And yes, of course there is a healthy dose of road rage.

Bring on the madness!

Note to self – if travelling in Russia, be sure to use public transport.

