 Jay-Z reacts to Trump’s reported ‘shithole’ comment | Nigeria Today
Jay-Z reacts to Trump’s reported ‘shithole’ comment

Posted on Jan 28, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

American rapper, Jay-Z has reacted to the reported ‘shithole’ comment by US President Donald Trump. Jay-Z, in an interview broadcast yesterday on CNN said that Trump’s belittling remark overshadowed any employment data. According to the wealthy rapper, “Money doesn’t equate to happiness. “It doesn’t. That’s missing the whole point. “You treat people like human beings, […]

