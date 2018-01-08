 JEFFERIES: Snap’s app redesign could backfire (SNAP) – Business Insider | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JEFFERIES: Snap’s app redesign could backfire (SNAP) – Business Insider

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Business Insider

JEFFERIES: Snap's app redesign could backfire (SNAP)
Business Insider
Snap's new app redesign may not have the desired effect and could turn users away from publishers' content. Watch Snap's stock price in real time here. Snap is trading down 4.41% to $13.86 on Monday after Jefferies downgraded the stock from a buy to a
2 Stocks I Never Plan to BuyMadison.com
Snap gets downgraded by Jefferies because 'turbulence' from its app redesign is aheadCNBC
Snap -4.7% as Jefferies goes to HoldSeeking Alpha
BBNS –StreetInsider.com
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.