Jega Lauds Sokoto’s Budgetary Allocation to Education

A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, has commended the Sokoto State government for allocating 26 per cent of its 2018 budget to education, saying that the move will help in addressing numerous challenges facing the sector.

Speaking at a youth and students’ summit organised by the Federation of Sokoto State Students’ Associations in Sokoto, Jega blamed the seeming lackadaisical approach to funding of education in Nigeria for low standards in the sector.

“Nigeria as a nation has never allocated up to 15 per cent of its budget to education. I was abroad and reading a newspaper when I came across a news item that Sokoto State governor has allocated 26 per cent of the state’s budget to education. This is very commendable and I hope the figures won’t come down in the next budget.”

According to him, for the necessary impact to be made, all stakeholders must be on the same page and must exhibit the same determination to achieve success.

He said even if the governor of Sokoto State and his officials are willing to promote education, if other stakeholders and the communities lag behind, little success will be achieved.

Jega urged the participants at the summit to pay attention to education and commended the student leaders for the positive activism they exhibited by organising the event.

“My involvement in student activism and unionism and subsequently my involvement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) are the foundation of whatever I have become in life.

“So it is very important that as youths, you pay attention to your studies and show commitment to the service of others in your communities and the society at large.”

