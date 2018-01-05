Jerusalem: ISIS declares war on Hamas over Trump

The Egyptian branch of ISIS has declared war on Palestinian terrorist group Hamas for failing to stop Donald Trump declar​ation of​ Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. In a​ video which show​ed​ the execution of a Hamas affiliate​, the jihadi group ​vowed to hit Hamas, which controls much of the Gaza Strip. Tensions between the rival terrorist […]

Jerusalem: ISIS declares war on Hamas over Trump

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

