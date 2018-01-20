Jigawa Council targets 77,753 children for polio immunization

The Kiyawa Local Government Council of Jigawa said that 77,753 children would be vaccinated against polio in the ongoing immunisation.

The council’s spokesman, Malam Abdullahi Yakubu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse, that the first round of 2018 immunization exercise kicked off on Saturday.

He explained that the exercise would be conducted in the 27 local government areas of the state simultaneously.

According to Yakubu, the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency has supplied 84,889 doses of Oral Polio Vaccines (OPVs) for the exercise.

He said that the exercise would be conducted between Jan. 20 and Jan. 23 under the supervision of the council chairman and councillors.

Yakubu stated that the council had provided 65 cartons of sweets to woo children to participate in the exercise.

He, therefore, urged parents and guardians to cooperate with the health workers and ensure that their children and wards were immunized during the exercise.

