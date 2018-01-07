Jim Nwobodo urges youths to embrace community, self-help projects

The Governor of old Anambra, Chief Jim Nwobodo, has urged Nigerian youths to participate in community, self-help developmental projects, to improve the living conditions of rural dwellers.

Nwobodo, on Sunday in Amaechi Awkunanaw in Enugu State, said ‘‘these self-help projects will make life more meaningful for the rural dwellers and check rural-urban migration in the country.’’

The former governor said this when members of Amaechi Development Union (ADU) gathered at Amaechi Civic Centre to elect new officials to pilot affairs of the community for the next four years.

Nwobodo, who was a former Senator of Enugu East Senatorial District, also emphasised the need for peace and love to reign in communities to fast tract socio-economic development.

‘‘It is good that everybody, especially youths that have the zeal and resources, should work collectively with elected communities’ officials in enthroning social amenities in communities in the country.

‘‘Government cannot do it alone,’’ Nwobodo, who is from Amaechi community, advised.

Earlier, the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Aneke Ogbodo, lamented that it lacked potable water and adequate medical facilities.

Ogbodo noted that the borehole and overhead tank installed in the community by the government had not functioned since the last 10 years.

The monarch, therefore, said ‘‘much is expected from the newly elected leadership of the community executives to reverse these ugly trends’’.

In his address, the new President-General of ADU, Mr John Egbo, assured that he would champion the course of rural development in Amaechi community.

He said he would utilise the various opportunities being provided by the current administration of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State to develop the community.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Egbo was a former Commissioner for Environment in the state.

He promised to access the N10 million grant from the state government to provide social amenities to rural arrears under the Visit Every Community (VEC) project to develop the area.

He further disclosed that his leadership would extract the community’s own royalties from Gariki Market Parks entrusted to Enugu South Local Government Area and utilise the money for provision of social amenities.

A leader in the community, Chief Hyacinth Ngwu, described the election of Egbo-led executive as a good omen for the community’s overall development.

Ngwu, who is the APC Publicity Secretary in the South-East, noted that Egbo would bring his experience garnered while he served in government business and abroad to bear in his new position.

Some of the newly-elected executives included: Ikechukwu Edo , 1st Vice President; Brista Ani 2nd Vice President, and Dan Onyia, Secretary-General.

Others are Dan Agbo, Financial Secretary; Emma Nsude, Treasurer; Okenna Joseph, Auditor-General; Sunday Ugwu, PRO and Emma Nwachukwu , Provost 1.

NAN

