 Joburg to conduct citywide revenue collection ‘blitz’ – Times LIVE | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Joburg to conduct citywide revenue collection ‘blitz’ – Times LIVE

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Joburg to conduct citywide revenue collection 'blitz'
Times LIVE
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba will be joined by the Johannesburg Metro Police's Department's newly-appointed police chief‚ David Tembe‚ the head of the city's Group Forensics Investigative. Image: Simphiwe Nkwali. Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba
Discord over Joburg's metro police chiefInfosurhoy

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.