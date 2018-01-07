 Jonathan behind Fulani herdsmen killing Nigerians – Presidency alleges | Nigeria Today
Jonathan behind Fulani herdsmen killing Nigerians – Presidency alleges

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Lauretta Onochie, Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, has subtly claimed that ex-President Goodluck Jonathan is responsible for the killings perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen across the country. Onochie made the remark while faulting former Jonathan’s aide, Reno Omokri’s claim that Nigeria has become an abattoir. Sharing a post of one Aliyu Abdullahi, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

