Jonathan Moyo threatens bloodshed – The Zimbabwe Standard
|
The Zimbabwe Standard
|
Jonathan Moyo threatens bloodshed
The Zimbabwe Standard
FORMER Cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has sensationally declared that Zimbabwe will be plunged into bloodshed if the international community fails to remove President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government. BY OBEY MANAYITI. In an interview with Reuters news …
Jonathan Moyo INTERVIEW: Zimbabwe faces bloodshed if “illegal regime” stays
LOUD HEAVY GUN-SHOTS FOR CONTINUOUS 15 MINUTES? : Army Raid As Claimed
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!