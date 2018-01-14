 Jonathan Moyo threatens bloodshed – The Zimbabwe Standard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jonathan Moyo threatens bloodshed – The Zimbabwe Standard

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Zimbabwe Standard

Jonathan Moyo threatens bloodshed
The Zimbabwe Standard
FORMER Cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has sensationally declared that Zimbabwe will be plunged into bloodshed if the international community fails to remove President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government. BY OBEY MANAYITI. In an interview with Reuters news
Jonathan Moyo INTERVIEW: Zimbabwe faces bloodshed if “illegal regime” staysNehanda Radio
LOUD HEAVY GUN-SHOTS FOR CONTINUOUS 15 MINUTES? : Army Raid As ClaimedZimEye – Zimbabwe News

all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.