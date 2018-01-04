Jonathan’s former aide, Abati mocks Tunde Bakare over presidential ambition

Reuben Abati, former media aide to immediate paste president, Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to the recent claim by Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Latter Rain Assembly that God asked him to run for presidency. Tunde Bakare, the senior pastor of Latter Rain Assembly, has disclosed he will be running for president of the Federal Republic […]

Jonathan’s former aide, Abati mocks Tunde Bakare over presidential ambition

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

