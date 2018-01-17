Jones: Why I’m Confident Manchester United Can Overtake City In Premier League Title Race

Defender Phil Jones has revealed the reason why he’s sure that Manchester United can bridge the current 12-point gap between them and rivals Manchester City in the race to win the Premier League title this season.

City closed an eight-point gap to win the 2011-12 Premier League on goals difference ahead of United and Jones harbours hope for united to return the favour to their city rivals this time around.

“Football is football, never say never. I remember in my first season we were eight points clear, absolutely cruising, no way we’d let the lead slip and we lost it on the final day,” said Jones.

“People can say what they want, but we’ll continue to be positive and push forward. You never know, it happened in 2012 to us, so why not?

“We’re doing well, we need to keep going. It was a big, big game for us on Monday with points to be played for and teams dropping points around us.”

Pep Guardiola’s men have had a strangle-hold on the top-flight, suffering just their first defeat of the season last Sunday at Liverpool, but still retain a massive 12 points lead ahead of United who secured a 3-0 win at home to Stoke City on Monday night.

Jones does not believe the gap to be insurmountable, pointing to the City side that surged from eight points adrift of United with six games remaining to win the title on a dramatic final day under Roberto Mancini in 2011-12.

