Jos residents say New year resolutions overrated – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Jos residents say New year resolutions overrated
Vanguard
Residents of Jos Metropolis have said that the annual new year resolutions by people was being overrated and instead advised for setting feasible goals. In a survey conducted by newsmen on Monday in Jos, a cross section of respondents said the term has …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!