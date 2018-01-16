 Manchester United defender Phil Jones warns City that title race is not over – Daily Mail | Nigeria Today
Manchester United defender Phil Jones warns City that title race is not over – Daily Mail

Manchester United defender Phil Jones warns City that title race is not over
Phil Jones has warned Manchester City they can still be overhauled in the Premier League title race, just as Manchester United were six years ago. City's advantage at the Premier League summit is a sizeable 12 points, though their first top-flight loss
