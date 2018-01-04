 Jose Mourinho calls Manchester United exit talk ‘garbage’ – The Independent | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jose Mourinho calls Manchester United exit talk ‘garbage’ – The Independent

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Independent

Jose Mourinho calls Manchester United exit talk 'garbage'
The Independent
Jose Mourinho has dismissed reports that he may walk out on Manchester United this summer as “garbage.” And the Old Trafford manager insists he is already looking beyond the end of his current three-year contract with the club and sees himself staying
January transfer news & rumours: Coutinho close to record Barcelona dealGoal.com
Mourinho faces defining year as City overshadow Unitedgulfnews.com
Manchester United FC news: Jose Mourinho insists he is not planning to quit at the end of the seasontalkSPORT.com
The42
all 314 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.