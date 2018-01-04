Jose Mourinho Describes Reports He Wants To Quit Manchester United As ‘Garbage’

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hit out at “garbage” media reports suggesting that he wants out of the club and insists that he is happy to stay beyond the end of his current contract.

Rumors have recently emerged of Jose Mourinho possibly being unsettled at Old Trafford.

According to the Daily Mail, United chiefs feared losing Mourinho at the end of his deal in 17 months’ time, or possibly beforehand if Paris Saint-Germain emerged as a destination, but the ex-Chelsea boss has strongly refuted these claims.

Asked to comment on the media reports, Mourinho said: “They’re garbage. If you want to ask me directly if I see myself next season at Manchester United, then I say I see myself [here].

“As I said when I arrived, I am going to leave when the club wants me to leave because I have no intention to leave at all. My intention is to stay and to work and to improve and to bring the club to where the club belongs.

“And I want to stay. I do not see any reason not to stay. I still have a contract. In fact I am in the middle of my contract. I am not in the last couple of months. My desire is to stay until the owners and the board is happy with my work.

“I am in the middle of my contract. If I am going to sign a new one of course depends on the club but my commitment with the club is total and I want to stay.”

Probed if he will consider signing a new deal before his current one expires in 2019, Mourinho added: “Yes, I see myself [here]. It is just a question of [whether] the club, the owners, the board, Mr Woodward are happy with my contribution and they want me to stay beyond the end of this contract. But yes I want to stay.”

