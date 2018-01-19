 Jose Mourinho gives Manchester United green light to complete £176million transfer raid – CaughtOffside | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jose Mourinho gives Manchester United green light to complete £176million transfer raid – CaughtOffside

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


CaughtOffside

Jose Mourinho gives Manchester United green light to complete £176million transfer raid
CaughtOffside
Jose Mourinho has reportedly given Manchester United the 'green light' to complete a stunning transfer swoop for Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo. AS recently claimed Ronaldo was keen on a move back to Old Trafford after becoming unhappy at the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.