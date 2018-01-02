 Jose Mourinho identifies Manchester United player making the jump to excellence – Manchester Evening News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jose Mourinho identifies Manchester United player making the jump to excellence – Manchester Evening News

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Manchester Evening News

Jose Mourinho identifies Manchester United player making the jump to excellence
Manchester Evening News
The increasingly influential Man Utd player is going 'in a good direction' says his boss. Share; Comments. By. Anthony Jepson. 17:02, 2 JAN 2018. Sport. Play Video. Play. Mute. Current Time 0:00. /. Duration Time 0:00. Loaded: 0%. Progress: 0%. Stream
Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho confirms he could do SIX transfer deals… reveals one planExpress.co.uk
Matthew Syed: José Mourinho's mocking of Paul Scholes' loyalty to Manchester United was an insult too farThe Times
EPL: Some managers have friends who help with fixtures – MourinhoDaily Post Nigeria
Mirror.co.uk –Sports Illustrated –Liverpool Echo –SkySports
all 750 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.