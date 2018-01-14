Jose Mourinho On Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s Future- “Every Player Has A Price”

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been offered no assurances over his long-term Manchester United future by Jose Mourinho.

The Armenian was one of Mourinho’s first signings in the summer of 2016 but inconsistency has blighted the playmaker since he joined from Borussia Dortmund for £26.3m.

The 29-year-old began this season with five assists in the first three top-flight fixtures but his form tailed off and having been substituted at half-time against Derby in their most recent game – a move Mourinho later apologised for – his name has been littered in gossip columns regarding a potential exit this month.

“It doesn’t matter who he is. It doesn’t matter the level. It doesn’t matter the prestige, the status. I think every player has a price.

“And I am not the kind of blind manager…blind in the sense of, this player is untouchable, can never be sold. I think every player has a price.”

So when the transfer window is open is also open for any club that is interested in our players. Then it is up to us to make the decision yes or no, is up to us to decide what we think is the right price.

“But Mkhitaryan, he played the last match against Derby and probably will play the next one.

“He is our player, he is a very good player, so he trains, he is selected and Monday he plays.”

