Joshua, Parker Heavyweight Title Fight Set To Be Announced

By James Agberebi: Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight unification fight against Joseph Parker of New Zealand is set to be confirmed in the next 24 hours.

Joshua, 28, holds the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Association (WBA) belts, while Parker,25, who will arrive in London this week, is the World Boxing Organization (WBO) champion.

According to reports, the contest will take place on 31 March, at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Parker’s representative, David Higgins, has been in the United Kingdom since Monday to conclude negotiations, and a news conference is expected next week.

The contract is expected to be signed and a statement will then be released by the fighters’ respective promoters, Matchroom Boxing and Duco Events.

During lengthy talks towards the end of last year, the main stumbling block had been the splitting of proceeds – but agreement was reached and Parker will earn between 30-35%.

Joshua defended his two titles against Cameroon-born French boxer Carlos Takam on 29 October at the Principality Stadium, securing a knockout win.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

