Joshua, Parker set for world heavyweight title clash in March – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Sports


Joshua, Parker set for world heavyweight title clash in March
Heavyweight boxing moved closer to having an undisputed world champion after it was announced Sunday that Britain's Anthony Joshua and New Zealand's Joseph Parker will meet for a multiple title bout in Cardiff on March 31. Joseph Parker and Joshua
