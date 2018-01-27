Journalist Asks Chimamanda Adichie ‘Are There Bookshops In Nigeria?’ – Atlanta Black Star
Atlanta Black Star
Journalist Asks Chimamanda Adichie 'Are There Bookshops In Nigeria?'
Atlanta Black Star
Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie was a guest at France's annual 'The Night of Ideas' hosted by Institute Français. At the event the feminist author was interviewed by French journalist Caroline Broué. They spoke about Adichie's opinion on …
