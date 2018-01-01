Jürgen Klopp laughs off Nike’s ad for Philippe Coutinho Barcelona shirts – The Guardian
The Guardian
Jürgen Klopp laughs off Nike's ad for Philippe Coutinho Barcelona shirts
The Guardian
Jürgen Klopp enjoys Liverpool's New Year's Day victory at Burnley and afterwards rejected the idea Philippe Coutinho is close to joining Barcelona. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA. Liverpool. Jürgen Klopp laughs off Nike's ad for Philippe Coutinho …
Burnley 1-2 Liverpool
Liverpool look increasingly formidable as they enter a potential new dawn in 2018
Liverpool character shines through in Burnley battle to extend unbeaten streak
