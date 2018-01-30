Jürgen Klopp won’t face FA action after accusing BT Sport of cutting short time added on during Liverpool defeat – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Jürgen Klopp won't face FA action after accusing BT Sport of cutting short time added on during Liverpool defeat
The Independent
Jürgen Klopp has accused BT Sport of forcing the team of officials that handled Liverpool's FA Cup defeat by West Bromwich Albion last weekend to cut short the length of injury time by six minutes, but is unlikely to face any action over his comments …
'People will start asking questions of Klopp' – McManaman concerned by uncertainty around Liverpool
'Fans care about winning NOT bank balances' – Liverpool owners blasted over January transfer dealings
Liverpool stars arrive at Melwood as Jurgen Klopp's side aim to end their miserable recent run at Huddersfield
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!