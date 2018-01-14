Jubilation As Kidnappers Free Bayelsa Monarch’s Wife, Others
By Osa Okhomina, Yenagoa There were jubilation in some parts of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital over the release of three persons abducted by armed gunmen for ransom in the state. Among those kidnapped and released after days in kidnappers’ den include Queen Tina Inegbagha, the wife of the paramount ruler of Ayakoro Community in […]
The post Jubilation As Kidnappers Free Bayelsa Monarch’s Wife, Others appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
