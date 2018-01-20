Jubilee shocks its Kitui West loyalists by endorsing Wiper’s Edith Nyenze – Daily Nation
Daily Nation
Jubilee shocks its Kitui West loyalists by endorsing Wiper's Edith Nyenze
Daily Nation
Ben Mbai, Jubilee party's candidate for the August 2017 General Election, was hoping to be nominated to fly Jubilee's flag again in the Kitui West parliamentary by-election. PHOTO | COURTESY. In Summary. Jubilee aspirants say backing a candidate of a …
Jubilee fails to present candidate for Kitui West by-election
Jubilee backs Wiper choice Edith to succeed Nyenze as Kitui West MP
Why landslide win awaits Nyenze's wife
